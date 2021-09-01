The Berkshire County Historical Society will present the film "Call us Ishmael" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Herman Melville’s Arrowhead, 780 Holmes Road.
Directed by David Shaerf, the film chronicles Shaerf’s journey into the world of Moby-Dick through his encounters with artists, musicians, professors and performers including Laurie Anderson and Frank Stella.
Following the film, Michael Hoberman, author and professor of English Studies at Fitchburg State University, will make his case that Melville is an ideal writer for people who describe themselves as skeptical romantics.
Tickets cost $15 for BCHS members, $20 for non-members, and can be purchased online at berkshirehistory.org.