The Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center will present a Caribbean Fest on Saturday, May 21, in the Common Room at Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St.
The family-friendly event includes a Puerto Rican Bomba drum class with master drummer Saul ElPulpo Penaloza from 2:30 to 4 p.m. followed by a 4:30 p.m. performance by Trio Candela, Bomba De Aqui and the Berkshire Rhythm Keepers.
The all-levels drum class costs $30 per person plus a $5 drum rental fee. Registration is required by emailing aimee@gaiaroots.com.
Walk-ins are welcome for the concert only. A sliding scale cost of $10-$20 is payable at the door. Youth 12 and under are free. The performance is free to Pittsfield residents thanks to a Pittsfield Cultural Council grant; bring ID.
Information on Tamarack Hollow and the Manos Unidas Multicultural Educational Cooperative will be available.
Fest proceeds will support the artists and Tamarack Hollow. Visit tamarackhollownatureandculturalcenter.org for more information or to make a donation.