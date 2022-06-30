The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will present “CATA: Nurturing Inclusion Through the Arts,” a talk led by Margaret Keller, executive director of Community Access to the Arts, a non-profit that nurtures and celebrates the creativity of people with disabilities.
This free program will be presented at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Congregation Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road, as part of the Federation’s Connecting with Community Series.
The talk will be followed by a kosher hot lunch. Lunch costs $7, $3 for adults over 60 years of age. Lunch reservations are required by calling 413-442-2200 before 9 a.m. Thursday. Proof of vaccination is required and masking is encouraged.
Information: jewishberkshires.org.