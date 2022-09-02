A Berkshire County Reunification Day Celebration recognizing the reunification of families after separation through the child welfare system will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the 18 Degrees’ Family Resource Center, 480 West St.
Three local families will be honored for their reunification success. The event will include short speeches, information about the families, activities for the children, and light refreshments.
The event is hosted by 18 Degrees, Committee for Public Counsel Services, Department of Children and Families, and Berkshire Juvenile Court as part of National Reunification Month.
Rain date is Wednesday Sept. 21.
To RSVP, email Victoria Bleier at vbleier@publiccounsel.net or call 413-442-0052.