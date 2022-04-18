The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its community friends and neighbors, will be undertaking a volunteer service project from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, at Pittsfield Cemetery, 203 Wahconah St. The event is open to all ages.
The project includes a spring cleanup of winter debris and adding to the Billion Graves database of Pittsfield Cemetery. Billion Graves is a free database of graves found in cemeteries across the country and is a useful tool for anyone interested in family history and genealogy.
Registration is requested. Visit JustServe.org and search for “Pittsfield Cemetery” for more details about the project and to register. For questions or assistance registering, email Christen Buyack at christenjustserve@gmail.com.