The James E. Callahan Berkshire Chapter 65 of the Vietnam Veterans of America is sponsoring a ceremony commemorating National Vietnam War Veterans Day at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, in Park Square.
The ceremony will recognize the 27 Berkshire County men who were killed in action in Vietnam. Keynote speaker will be Marine Corps veteran John Harding. Don Fyfe of First Church of Christ will give the benediction.
Expected guests include members of the Pittsfield City Council, area veterans and Color Guard details including the Dalton American Legion Riders Post 155, Marine Corps League Detachment 137, VFW Post 448, American Legion Post 68, Jewish War Veterans Post 140, and Italian War Veterans Post 75.
The volley will be conducted by the Dalton American Legion Honor Guard and taps will be played by Joseph DiFilippo, a Vietnam veteran.