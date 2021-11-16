Pittsfield High School Principal Henry Duval has announced that Liam Chalfonte has been named a Commended Student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation, which conducts the program, will be presented by Principal Duval to Chalfonte, a senior.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise.
Although they will not continue in 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.