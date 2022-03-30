Berkshire Lyric will present “From the Shadows to the Light” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at First Church of Christ on Park Square. Originally scheduled for March 12, the concert was postponed due to a snowstorm.
The featured work in this concert by the Lyric Chamber Chorus is the Faure Requiem. The 26-voice chorus will also sing contemporary motets by composers Eric Whitacre, Stephen Paulus, Morten Lauridsen, and Lyric’s resident composer Anson Olds.
Lyric’s Artistic Director Jack Brown will conduct assisted by organist Joe Rose and pianist Manon Hutton DeWys. Soloists include Lily Lothrop and Campbell Bridges.
Tickets are $20 and can purchased at the door or in advance at BerkshireLyric.org.