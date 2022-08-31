Enrollment is open for students in grades 3 to 8 in Pittsfield and surrounding towns who are interested in joining the Berkshire Children’s Chorus as part of a new residency at Berkshire Music School, 30 Wendell Ave.
Founded in 1990 in Sheffield, the chorus has welcomed children from throughout the area, although distance has sometimes been a limiting factor for interested families.
This pilot program will allow the chorus’ Artistic Director Ryan LaBoy to offer two rehearsal locations. Singers from Central County will rehearse on Tuesdays at Berkshire Music School and singers from South County will rehearse on Wednesdays at Old Parish Church, Sheffield.
The groups will come together for performances, retreats and other special activities.
To enroll, visit berkshirechildrenschorus.org/interest/ or call or text LaBoy at 413-347-9606.
The chorus and BMS are committed to providing musical opportunities for all youth regardless of ability to pay. Scholarships are available directly through Berkshire Children's Chorus upon request.