Berkshire Lyric invites children ages 6 to 13 to sing with the Lyric Children’s Chorus at their 2022 Summer Choral Music Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 1 to 5 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 175 Wendell Ave. Register at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at the church.
Participants will sing, learn about music and have fun with the Lyric Children’s Chorus as they look forward to their 2022-2023 season. The week is tuition-free for current chorus members as well as children who plan to join the chorus in the fall. There is a suggested tuition of $100 for guest children who plan only to attend the camp.
The Lyric Children’s Chorus is part of Berkshire Lyric’s family of choruses and presents seven concerts throughout Berkshire County during the year. Regular rehearsals take place on Saturday mornings beginning Sept. 10 at the Unitarian Church. The chorus is tuition-free for all children.
Information: BerkshireLyric.org or 413-298-5365.