The Berkshire Concert Choir recently donated $1,000 from ticket sales from its recent "New Beginnings – Mass of the Children" concerts to the Lutheran Disaster Response charity to aid children impacted by the war in Ukraine.
This donation follows a $1,000 donation to the Kids 4 Harmony music program administered by 18 Degrees Family Services for Western Massachusetts from ticket sales from the choir's winter Season of Light concerts in Lenox. The choir also donated $250 to the Vocalis Youth Choir scholarship fund.
Information: berkshireconcertchoir.org or 413-442-6120.