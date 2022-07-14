The Berkshire Concert Choir recently donated $1,000 from ticket sales from its recent "New Beginnings – Mass of the Children" concerts to the Lutheran Disaster Response charity to aid children impacted by the war in Ukraine.

This donation follows a $1,000 donation to the Kids 4 Harmony music program administered by 18 Degrees Family Services for Western Massachusetts from ticket sales from the choir's winter Season of Light concerts in Lenox. The choir also donated $250 to the Vocalis Youth Choir scholarship fund.

Information: berkshireconcertchoir.org or 413-442-6120.

