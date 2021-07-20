The Berkshire Concert Choir welcomes all singers to join the choir in an outdoor summer “sing” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at the Pittsfield Common, located next to Zion Lutheran Church, 74 First St.
Singers will be led by the choir’s newly appointed artistic director, Matthew O. Thomas, and accompanied on keyboard by Amy Renak, Zion’s music director.
The free event is open to fully vaccinated singers only. Singers are asked to bring a food item to support a local food pantry. Zion will supply folding chairs or bring your own lawn chair.
This is not a performance but an opportunity to join others in singing for fun. Singers of all skill levels are welcome.
To help planning, singers are asked to indicate their interest in attending the event at facebook.com/berkshireconcertchoir. For more information, call 413-442-6120 or email choruschick4@aol.com.