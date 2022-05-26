Berkshire Concert Choir will present John Rutter’s "Mass of the Children" in collaboration with the Vocalis Youth Choir at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, in the Common Room at Zion Lutheran Church and 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Saint James Place in Great Barrington.
Soloists are John Demler, baritone, and Rose Hunsberger, soprano. The two choirs will sing the Mass together accompanied by organ and a 10-piece chamber ensemble. The two choirs will perform several pieces individually with piano accompaniment.
Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and students, free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available on Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/h7st3d9e, from a Berkshire Concert Choir member or at the door. COVID protocols will be in place as required by each venue. Both venues are handicap accessible.
Information: berkshireconcertchoir.org, facebook.com/berkshireconcertchoir or 413-442-6120.