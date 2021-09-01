Community Health Programs' "Big Orange Bus," a mobile health unit, will visit the Berkshire Community College campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, to administer the first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the “one shot” Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The bus will return from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, for the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Vaccines are given free of charge, and no appointment is necessary.
In addition, Berkshire Health Systems will be on campus the week of Sept. 20 to administer the flu vaccine. More information will be announced soon.
BCC recently updated its COVID-19 regulations to require masks in all indoor spaces on campus, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccinations are required for students in BCC’s healthcare fields who are working or learning in long-term care facilities, including skilled nursing facilities and Soldiers' Homes. These students must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 10.
Free COVID testing is available at Stop the Spread clinics located at 505 East St., Pittsfield; 98 Church St., North Adams; and 475 Main St., Great Barrington. To make an appointment, call 855-262-5465.