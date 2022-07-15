The Christian Center will hold its annual Community Day party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the center, 193 Robbins Ave.
The free event features kids' games and prizes, arts and crafts projects, a bouncy house, a fire truck, the Copsicle truck, and a visit from "Officer Friendly." Community organizations will offer information about their services.
The Civitan Club of the Berkshires will be serving free hot dogs, hamburgers, salads, and drinks from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
This event also celebrates the center’s 130th anniversary. For information about the center's services, visit christiancenterpittsfield.org or its Facebook page.