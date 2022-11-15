Pittsfield: Christian Center serving Thanksgiving dinners

The Christian Center will be serving Thanksgiving dinners, both in-house at the center and delivered to senior citizens and those with disabilities, on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Those living in senior housing can sign up for a meal in their building's common room or through their building manager. Those living in private housing should call the Christian Center at 413-443-2828 and speak to Karen or leave a message.
The meals will be delivered between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day.
A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the center's dining room, 193 Robbins Ave. No reservations are required.