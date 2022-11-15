<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Christian Center serving Thanksgiving dinners

The Christian Center will be serving Thanksgiving dinners, both in-house at the center and delivered to senior citizens and those with disabilities, on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Those living in senior housing can sign up for a meal in their building's common room or through their building manager. Those living in private housing should call the Christian Center at 413-443-2828 and speak to Karen or leave a message.

The meals will be delivered between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day.

A traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the center's dining room, 193 Robbins Ave. No reservations are required.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

