First Baptist Church will hold its annual corned beef dinner as a takeout only event on Saturday, March 12. Continuous pickup will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. in the church's Assembly Hall, 88 South St.
The dinner, prepared by Frank LaRagione will include corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, homemade Irish soda bread, and cake.
Ticket donations are $14 for adults and $7 for youth 12 and under. Preorders for loaves of Irish soda bread at $6 each must be placed by March 10.
For dinner reservations and bread orders, call Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit summer camperships for children and youth.