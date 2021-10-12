The First Baptist Players' 21st annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, "Murder in the Pits," will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23, in the Assembly Hall of the First Baptist Church, 88 South St.
Dinner, prepared by chef Frank LaRagione, will be served between the play's three acts. The menu includes salad, barbequed boneless chicken breast, baked potato, vegetable medley, cornbread, and dessert.
The cost is $24. Tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the church office. For reservations, call Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592. All reserved tickets must be picked up by Wednesday, Oct. 20. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Face masks are required in the building.