Zion Lutheran Church will host its annual “A Taste of Germany” dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. This fundraiser will be take-out only with pickup at the front door of the church at 74 First St. Masks are required at pickup.
The menu includes beef rouladen with egg noodles, red cabbage, green beans with carrots, and Black Forest cake.
Reservations are required. Tickets at $15, $6 for kids 12 and under, can be purchased in advance at zionlutheranpittsfield.org. Checks will also be accepted.
Information: 413-442-3525 or email office@zionlutheranpittsfield.org.