First Baptist Church will hold its 20th annual lobster picnic as a takeout only event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the church, 88 South St. The dinner will be prepared by Frank LaRagione and his crew.
Dinner choices include a 1.25 to 1.5 lb. lobster for $27, a 3 lb. lobster for $55 and an onion-crusted boneless chicken breast dinner for $14. All dinners include baked potato, homemade coleslaw, roll, homemade cookies, bottle of water, and lobster accessory kit.
Advance reservations are required by Sunday, July 31. Call Evelyn LaRagione at 413-442-8592 with dinner selections and a pickup time.