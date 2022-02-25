Four city churches are teaming up to offer Ashes to Go on Ash Wednesday, March 2.
The Rev. Dr. Nina Pooley, rector at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, and Pastor Joel Bergeland from Zion Lutheran Church will be offering ashes to those who walk or drive up to the Allen Street entrance of St. Stephen’s from noon to 1 p.m. Participants should note that Allen Street is one-way, running north to south.
The Rev. Jenny Gregg from Cathedral of the Beloved and the Rev. Cara Davis, pastor at First Church of Christ, Congregational, will be making ashes available on North Street near the Intermodal Transportation Center from 11 a.m. to noon.