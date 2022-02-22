The Cinema of Law film series returns to the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave., on Wednesdays in March. All films begin at 6 p.m.
This series is a collaboration of the Berkshire Law Librarians, Berkshire Bar Association and the Friends of the Berkshire Athenaeum. The Law Librarians choose a film which touches upon a point of law and recruit a member of the Berkshire Bar Association who will talk about the legal aspects of the film.
The film lineup includes "Beyond Standing Rock," a documentary about the Dakota Access Pipeline Protest, on March 1; "They Shall Not Grow Old," a documentary about World War I, on March 8; "Invisible Hand," a documentary about several environmental law cases, on March 15; and "Find Me Guilty" (R), a drama based on a real mob trial, on March 22.
All programs are free.