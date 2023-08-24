Pittsfield: City announces roadwork schedule for Aug. 28-Sept. 1

City streets are scheduled for roadwork Monday through Friday, Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, as part of the city's 2023 Street Improvement Project.
The work will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. as follows:
Monday to Wednesday, Aug. 28 to 30: Raising structures on California Avenue, Maryland Avenue, Lakeway Drive and Allendale Road.
Thursday, Aug. 31: Curbing installation on California Avenue.
Thursday and Friday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1: Loam and seed on Tamarack Road, Cloverdale Street, Lucia Drive and Quirico Drive.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather or other unexpected circumstances.
On-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.