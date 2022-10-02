Pittsfield: City announces roadwork schedule for week of Oct. 3

The city of Pittsfield has announced its roadwork schedule for the week of Oct. 3. It is as follows:
Monday, Oct. 3: Curbing on Federico Drive.
Tuesday, Oct. 4: Finish pave on Valentine Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 5: Finish pave on New West Street, Federico Drive, and Southern Avenue.
Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7: Paving Tamarack Road (one-way traffic from Bousquet to Barker Road).
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.