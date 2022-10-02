<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: City announces roadwork schedule for week of Oct. 3

Paved with good intentions: Cemetery roadwork aims to reduce flooding, washouts (copy)

The city of Pittsfield has announced its roadwork schedule for the week of Oct. 3. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

The city of Pittsfield has announced its roadwork schedule for the week of Oct. 3. It is as follows: 

Monday, Oct. 3: Curbing on Federico Drive.

Tuesday, Oct. 4: Finish pave on Valentine Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 5: Finish pave on New West Street, Federico Drive, and Southern Avenue.

Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7: Paving Tamarack Road (one-way traffic from Bousquet to Barker Road).

On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all