Roadwork is scheduled on the following streets Monday through Friday, July 19-23, as part of the city’s 2021 Street Improvement Project.

Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20: Berm installation on Waverly and Arlington streets as well as Velma and Cole avenues.

Wednesday, July 21: Finish pave on Waverly and Arlington streets.

Thursday, July 22: Finish pave Velma Avenue.

Friday, July 23: Finish pave on Cascade Street.

On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

