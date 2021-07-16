Roadwork is scheduled on the following streets Monday through Friday, July 19-23, as part of the city’s 2021 Street Improvement Project.
Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20: Berm installation on Waverly and Arlington streets as well as Velma and Cole avenues.
Wednesday, July 21: Finish pave on Waverly and Arlington streets.
Thursday, July 22: Finish pave Velma Avenue.
Friday, July 23: Finish pave on Cascade Street.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.