Roadwork is scheduled Monday through Friday, July 11-15, as part of the city's 2022 Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:
Monday & Tuesday: Milling on Bushey Road, Alfred Drive, Pembroke Avenue, and Longview Terrace.
Wednesday & Thursday: First application of blacktop on the locations above.
Friday: Sidewalk paving on Donovan Street, curbing on Howard Street.
Except for Donovan Street, all other on-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. There may be impacts to traffic.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.