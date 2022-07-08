Roadwork is scheduled Monday through Friday, July 11-15, as part of the city's 2022 Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows: 

Monday & Tuesday: Milling on Bushey Road, Alfred Drive, Pembroke Avenue, and Longview Terrace.

Wednesday & Thursday: First application of blacktop on the locations above.

Friday: Sidewalk paving on Donovan Street, curbing on Howard Street.

Except for Donovan Street, all other on-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. There may be impacts to traffic.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions. 

