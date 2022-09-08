City streets are scheduled for roadwork Monday through Friday, Sept. 12 to 16, as part of the city's 2022 Street Improvement Project.

Monday & Tuesday, Sept. 12 & 13: Milling on West Street from Francis Avenue to 200 feet east of Hurlbut Street, both sides; Southern Avenue and Federico Drive.

Wednesday, Sept. 14: First course of asphalt on Valentine Road from Vin Hebert Boulevard to Lakewood Drive.

Thursday & Friday, Sept. 15 & 16: First course of asphalt on West Street, Southern Avenue and Federico Drive.

On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.