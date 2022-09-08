City streets are scheduled for roadwork Monday through Friday, Sept. 12 to 16, as part of the city's 2022 Street Improvement Project.
Monday & Tuesday, Sept. 12 & 13: Milling on West Street from Francis Avenue to 200 feet east of Hurlbut Street, both sides; Southern Avenue and Federico Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 14: First course of asphalt on Valentine Road from Vin Hebert Boulevard to Lakewood Drive.
Thursday & Friday, Sept. 15 & 16: First course of asphalt on West Street, Southern Avenue and Federico Drive.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.