Select city streets are scheduled for paving or hydro-seed application between Thursday, Aug. 12, and Monday, Aug. 16, as part of the city's Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:
Thursday, Aug. 12: Crews will be applying hydro-seed to Velma Avenue and Waverly and Arlington streets.
Friday, Aug. 13: Paving on Atmer Avenue.
Monday, Aug. 16: Paving on Grand Avenue.
On-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during this work. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.