Select city streets are scheduled for paving or hydro-seed application between Thursday, Aug. 12, and Monday, Aug. 16, as part of the city's Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows: 

Thursday, Aug. 12: Crews will be applying hydro-seed to Velma Avenue and Waverly and Arlington streets.

Friday, Aug. 13: Paving on Atmer Avenue.

Monday, Aug. 16: Paving on Grand Avenue.

On-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during this work. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.