Do you have a tree that would be perfect to donate and serve as the City of Pittsfield’s official holiday tree at Park Square? If so, the Pittsfield Department of Community Development Recreation Program would like to hear from you.

Criteria used to select the city’s official holiday tree includes: minimum height of approximately 30 feet; superior shape; ease of access to the tree for cutting; adequate room to safely fall the tree; and ease of transporting the tree.

Screening and selection of trees will take place the week of Nov. 8. Cutting and installation of the tree at Park Square will be scheduled shortly after the selection.

Interested parties should contact Becky Manship, Pittsfield’s Recreation and Special Events coordinator, no later than Nov. 5 at 413-499-9371 or via email at parks@cityofpittsfield.org.

