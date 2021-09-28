Pittsfield residents are invited to enter the city’s 2021 virtual Halloween contests in the categories of Pumpkin Decorating, Costume, and Home Decorating.
Submissions for each contest will be accepted beginning Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 24. Each winner will receive a cash prize and will be featured on the Pittsfield Parks and Recreation Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 29.
Additional information and contest rules are available by clicking on the “Halloween 2021” link on the home page of the city’s website, cityofpittsfield.org. This year’s contests are sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union.