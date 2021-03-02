The city announces a free coloring/drawing contest open to Pittsfield youth and adults. The contest is being held in lieu of the annual Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble which will not be held due to ongoing COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The coloring contest includes two age categories: Pre-K and kindergarten to grade 2. Each age category features a different coloring design which can be downloaded from the city's website.
The drawing contest is accepting original art submissions in three age categories: Grades 3-6; teens; and adults 18 and older.
Entries are being accepted now through Sunday, March 28.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners of each category. Winners will be announced Friday, April 2, on the Pittsfield Parks Recreation Facebook page. Prizes are sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union.
A link with additional information and complete contest rules is available on the home page of the city's website, cityofpittsfield.org, or by visiting tinyurl.com/v5cs9zzt.