The city of Pittsfield and ener-G-save have been selected to jointly participate in the 2022-2024 Community First Partnership offered by the sponsors of Mass Save. Pittsfield is one of 30 communities selected to participate in this new initiative.
Pittsfield and ener-G-save, a local nonprofit engaged in energy efficiency work for over five years, will work with local Mass Save sponsors Berkshire Gas and Eversource to provide cost-saving energy efficiency solutions to residents, small businesses, houses of worship, and local nonprofits.
There will be a particular emphasis on reaching renters and landlords, non-English speaking and limited English proficiency residents, low-to-moderate income households, and small businesses.
Participants will receive a no-cost energy assessment to identify energy-saving opportunities, such as insulation and heating and cooling equipment upgrades.
Through this partnership, the Mass Save sponsors offer up to 100 percent off the cost of approved upgrades. Participants can also receive a variety of no-cost energy-saving products such as water-saving devices and programmable thermostats.
This year's goals in Pittsfield include 75 insulation upgrades and 25 high-efficiency heating and cooling equipment upgrades.
As a Community Partnership team, Pittsfield, Springfield, West Springfield, and ener-G-save is eligible for up to $60,000 in funding each year for three years to support these projects, as well as marketing and technical support from the Mass Save sponsors.
For more information, visit masssave.com/egs or call 413-369-7529.