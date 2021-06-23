The city's Department of Community Development Recreation Program announces “Make Your Own Summer of Fun,” a free nine week program of activities for Pittsfield children, rotating between various city parks from June 29 through Aug. 26.

Drop in and pick up supplies for a fun summer activity and/or participate when a special activity is scheduled. Children should be accompanied by and adult.

"Make Your Own Book/Journal" will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at the Common. "Draw/Color Your Own Masterpiece" will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Durant Park.

For the complete schedule, visit tinyurl.com/94v27tr2, or “like” Pittsfield Parks Recreation on Facebook. Rain will cancel, but check the Facebook page for a rainy day activity.

Information: Becky Manship, recreation activities coordinator, at 413-499-9371.

