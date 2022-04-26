The city's Department of Community Development, Parks and Recreation Program will be hosting a community Arbor Day celebration at noon Friday, at the new Kellogg Park, 44 Lincoln St.
The public is invited to attend the event, which is dedicated to spreading the message of the importance of trees in the community landscape.
Jane Winn, executive director of Berkshire Environmental Action Team, will be the keynote speaker.
For more information, call Becky Manship, recreation and special events coordinator, at 413-499-9371.