The city's Department of Community Development, Parks and Recreation Program will be hosting a community Arbor Day celebration at noon Friday, at the new Kellogg Park, 44 Lincoln St.

The public is invited to attend the event, which is dedicated to spreading the message of the importance of trees in the community landscape.

Jane Winn, executive director of Berkshire Environmental Action Team, will be the keynote speaker.

For more information, call Becky Manship, recreation and special events coordinator, at 413-499-9371.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.