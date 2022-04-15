Due to pending inclement weather on Saturday, April 16, the city's Eggstravaganza Egg Scramble will be postponed to Saturday, April 23, at The Common, 100 First St.
The event is free and open to Pittsfield children ages 2-11. The schedule according to age group follows: 10:30 a.m. for ages 9 to 11; 10:40 a.m. for ages 7 and 8; 10:55 a.m. for ages 5 and 6; 11:10 a.m. for 4-year-olds; and 11:25 a.m. for ages 2 and 3.
A prize will be awarded in each age group for those who find the lucky golden egg. Balloon creations will be provided by BTC Entertainment.