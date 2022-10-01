The city of Pittsfield has announced its sidewalk repair schedule through the middle of October. It can be found below:
On Monday, Oct. 3: Sidewalk and driveway removal to begin on Maple Street, with an expected completion date of Thursday, Oct. 6.
On Friday, Oct. 7: Loam and seed and driveway aprons will begin on Second Street, with work expected to be completed by Wednesday, Oct. 12. Also on Friday, crews will start forming and pouring sidewalks on Willow Street, with work expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 14.
On Thursday, Oct. 13: Sidewalk excavation will begin on Spring Street and is expected to last for the following four days.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.