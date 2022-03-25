The city has announced its spring paving list. The document, "2022 Road Work Program," can be accessed on the Department of Public Services page on the city's website, cityofpittsfield.org, or at tinyurl.com/26tmkerm.
Bidding for the contracted work is expected to begin the week of March 28, with paving slated to start early May.
DPS Commissioner Ricardo Morales said the list incorporates several factors.
“We use our asset management evaluation system to compile this list," Morales said.
"This process includes the pavement condition index which reflects the amount and level of distress for each road. Then, we score each road into a pavement condition index. Additionally, we include input from ward councilors and take into account existing projects,” Morales added.