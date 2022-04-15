The city's Street Improvement Project continues Tuesday through Friday, April 19-22, with roadwork scheduled as follows:
Tuesday: Raising structures on Monroe and Chestnut streets, Terrace Avenue; installing berm on Terrace and Martin Street.
Wednesday: Raising structures on Martin Street and Woodbine Avenue; installing berm on Woodbine, Monroe and Chestnut streets.
Thursday: Pave top course on Monroe and Chestnut streets, Terrace Avenue.
Friday: Pave top course on Martin Street and Woodbine Avenue.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.