“What is it about the city of Pittsfield that makes it a great place to work?”
In the city’s new video campaign, which kicks off Wednesday, March 2, viewers will hear the answers to that question and other perspectives from city employees who are featured in the short profiles.
The videos, which run about 45 to 60 seconds in length, will be available on the city’s website, YouTube channel and social media.
Wednesday’s release will spotlight the Health Department. Over the next several weeks, the campaign will include features from employees representing engineering, finance and human resources departments, as well as the Mayor’s Office.
It will also spotlight additional offices and departments in the months ahead, said Human Resources Director Michael Taylor.
The profiles mark the second phase of the city’s "Welcome to the City of Pittsfield" campaign which first launched in 2019 and featured an array of department and team photos that are currently on display on the first floor of City Hall and in other municipal offices.
Videos will be available in the following locations: City of Pittsfield YouTube channel, tinyurl.com/2h8xwea9; Human Resources page on the city's website, cityofpittsfield.org; facebook.com/PittsfieldHumanResources; and facebook.com/CityofPittsfield.
For more information, contact Taylor at 413-499-9340 or mtaylor@cityofpittsfield.org.