The city's Department of Community Development Recreation Program is seeking applicants for playground leaders and a playground supervisor for the Summer Playground Program.
The program provides activities for children at several parks throughout the city during the week. Playground leaders’ tasks include creating safe and supervised environments filled with varying activities such as sports, games, arts and crafts, and nature projects. The supervisor is responsible for the planning, supervising and operations of the program.
Candidates wishing to be considered for a playground leader position must be at least 16 years of age, and candidates wishing to be considered for the playground supervisor must be at least 18 years of age. Applicants must be available to work for the duration of the program.
Interested applicants for either position must apply at jobs.keldair.com/cityofpittsfield.
For more information, contact Becky Manship, Recreation and Special Events coordinator, at 413-499-9371.