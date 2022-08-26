<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: City streets scheduled for milling, paving, curbing

Roadwork is scheduled on a number of city streets Monday through Friday, Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, and Thursday and Friday, Sept. 8 and 9, as part of the city's 2022 Street Improvement Project.

Monday, Aug. 29: Finish pave on Pembroke and Woodlawn avenues, Longview Terrace.

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Finish pave on Smith Street, Beech Grove and Greendale avenues.

Wednesday, Aug. 31: Finish pave on Springside Avenue.

Friday, Sept. 2: Curbing on Kittredge Road and milling on Asci Drive.

Thursday & Friday, Sept. 8 & 9: Milling on Valentine Road from Vin Hebert Boulevard to Lakewood Drive; West Street on both sides from Francis Avenue to approximately 113 West St., and Southern Avenue.

On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

