Pittsfield: City streets scheduled for milling, paving, curbing

Roadwork is scheduled on a number of city streets Monday through Friday, Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, and Thursday and Friday, Sept. 8 and 9, as part of the city's 2022 Street Improvement Project.
Monday, Aug. 29: Finish pave on Pembroke and Woodlawn avenues, Longview Terrace.
Tuesday, Aug. 30: Finish pave on Smith Street, Beech Grove and Greendale avenues.
Wednesday, Aug. 31: Finish pave on Springside Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 2: Curbing on Kittredge Road and milling on Asci Drive.
Thursday & Friday, Sept. 8 & 9: Milling on Valentine Road from Vin Hebert Boulevard to Lakewood Drive; West Street on both sides from Francis Avenue to approximately 113 West St., and Southern Avenue.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.