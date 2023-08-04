Pittsfield: City streets scheduled for paving Aug. 8-11

The city has announced its Street Improvement Project schedule for Aug. 8 to 11.
Cloverdale Street will be paved with its first course of blacktop on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
On Wednesday, crews will finish the first course of paving on Cloverdale Street and will start the first course on Tamarack Road.
Crews will pave the first course on Lucia Drive and Quirico Drive on Thursday.
This work will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is subject to change based on weather or other unexpected circumstances.
On-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Motorists should use caution when traveling on these roads.