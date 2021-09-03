A number of city streets are scheduled for milling or berm installation or removal beginning Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 7 to 10, as part of the city's Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:
Tuesday, Sept. 7: Berm installation on Oxford and Dillon streets.
Wednesday, Sept. 8: Berm installation on Malcolm Avenue; berm removal on High and Plumb streets.
Thursday, Sept. 9: Milling on High, Gordon, Deming, and Andover streets.
Friday, Sept. 10: Milling on Curtin and Paul avenues and Maloney, Lucille, and Hawk streets.
If time permits, milling may occur on Yarmouth and Plumb streets and Anita Drive on Thursday or Friday. An update will be shared once available.
On-street parking is prohibited during this work between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.