Roadwork is scheduled on a number of streets between Monday and Friday, Sept. 13-17, as part of the city's Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:

Monday, Sept. 13: Milling on Hawk and Plumb streets and Anita Drive; berm removal on High Street.

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Berm removal on High Street; paving on Hawk, Lucille and Maloney streets and Paul and Curtain avenues.

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Paving on Anita Drive and Plumb, Andover, and High streets.

Thursday, Sept. 16: Paving on Deming, Gordon and Oxford streets and Brenton Terrace.

Friday, Sept. 17: Paving on Hawthorne and Malcolm avenues, Dillon and Dexter streets, and Cadwell Road.

During this work, on-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

