Roadwork is scheduled on a number of streets between Monday and Friday, Sept. 13-17, as part of the city's Street Improvement Project. The schedule follows:
Monday, Sept. 13: Milling on Hawk and Plumb streets and Anita Drive; berm removal on High Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 14: Berm removal on High Street; paving on Hawk, Lucille and Maloney streets and Paul and Curtain avenues.
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Paving on Anita Drive and Plumb, Andover, and High streets.
Thursday, Sept. 16: Paving on Deming, Gordon and Oxford streets and Brenton Terrace.
Friday, Sept. 17: Paving on Hawthorne and Malcolm avenues, Dillon and Dexter streets, and Cadwell Road.
During this work, on-street parking is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.
The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.