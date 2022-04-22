Roadwork will take place on the following streets Tuesday through Friday, April 26-29, as part of the city's 2022 Street Improvement Project:
Tuesday: Pave top course on Woodbine and Terrace avenues, Martin and Chestnut streets. If time permits, Monroe Street will also be paved.
Wednesday through Friday: If needed, complete pave of Monroe Street on Wednesday; loam and seed Woodbine and Terrace avenues, Martin and Chestnut streets.
On-street parking is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the locations noted above. The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.