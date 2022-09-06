The Civitan Club of the Berkshires has announced that Peter Giftos of Dalton has been awarded the Civitan Research Fellow Award in recognition of extraordinary leadership and community service through Civitan International.
Giftos, one of the founding members of the Club, has been a member since April 1957 and served as president-elect and president in 1959, 1960 and 1961.
Recognized for his outstanding volunteer efforts, commitment to service, and excellence as a Civitan member, Civitan International has included his name on the Fellows Recognition Gallery Wall at headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama.
Under his 65 years of leadership, the Civitan Club of the Berkshires has provided volunteers who participate in local Special Olympics events, cook and serve meals year-round in partnership with Berkshire County meal programs, and work in collaboration with local social service organizations to support community services for those in need.
For more information about The Civitan Club of the Berkshires, visit civitanintheberkshires.org or the club's Facebook page.