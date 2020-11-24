Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Civitan Club of the Berkshires raised $5,400 through sponsorships, individual donations and its Feed Our Towns raffle held in lieu of the annual Soupfest fundraiser. Funds were donated to 20 food pantries and meal programs.

The first prize raffle winner received $500 in gift certificates to Applebee’s Grill & Bar, Papa Joe’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, Trattoria Rustica, and Hanger Pub & Grill, all of Pittsfield; Chee’s Chinese Cuisine, Adams; Arizona Pizza, Electra’s Cafe and Olde Heritage Tavern, all of Lenox; and Public Eat and Drink and Trail House Kitchen and Bar, both of North Adams.

The second prize winner received a $100 gift certificate to Guido’s Fresh Marketplace of Pittsfield and Great Barrington, and the third prize winner received a $50 gift certificate to Berkshire Food Co-op, Great Barrington.

Next year's SoupFest event is scheduled from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the Berkshire Hills Country Club, 500 Benedict Road.

To learn more about Civitan, contact The Civitan Club of the Berkshires; P.O. Box 42; Pittsfield, MA 01202-0042, or call Janet R. Smargie at 413-329-3324.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

