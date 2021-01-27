Berkshire Music School is offering two new community group classes via Zoom this winter, both instructed by BMS faculty member and guitarist Jason Ennis.
Global Music Influences on American Music from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, will bring together an ensemble of musicians from diverse backgrounds to perform a program on the history of 20th Century American music. Suggested tuition is $25.
Celebrating Black History month, Ennis has teamed up with artist/drummer/educator Peter Bodge to present the Virtual Jazz Listening Room from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 7 to 28. Each session's playlist will explore a particular topic in the history of jazz. Suggested tuition is $100.
These courses are offered on a pay-what-you-can basis. To register online using the suggested tuition, visit berkshiremusicschool.org, or contact the BMS office at 413-442-1411 to pay-what-you-can.