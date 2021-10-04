The Friends of Springside Park announce the 32nd annual fall cleanup of Springside Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the North Playground.
Enter the main park entrance at 874 North St. just south of Reid Middle School and head straight for 1/10th mile.
Bags and instructions will be provided. Volunteers should bring gloves. Unvaccinated volunteers are asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks when closer than 6 feet.
Information: Bernie Mack at 413-281-1722 or berniemack@mail.com.