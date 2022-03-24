The Civitan Club of the Berkshires will hold a towel drive from March 30 to April 29 to benefit the Christian Center.
New and/or clean, gently-used towels of any size are needed: facecloths; hand towels; kitchen towels; and bath and beach towels.
During the month-long drive, donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Christian Center, 193 Robbins Ave. Towels will be distributed to those in need by the Christian Center staff.
Donations to assist Civitan members in purchasing towels for donation may also be made through the Club’s website, civitanintheberkshires.org.